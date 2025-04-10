Watch Now
Paxton Joins multistate coalition challenging D.C. gun restrictions in Supreme Court

Sam Owens/Pool via San Antonio Express-News
Suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, speaks with his defense attorney Tony Buzbee before the start of the ninth day of his impeachment trial in the Senate floor at the Texas Capitol on Sept. 15, 2023.
AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has joined 25 other state attorneys in filing an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court, challenging gun restrictions imposed by the District of Columbia.
The brief, led by West Virginia, argues that the restrictions violate Americans’ Second Amendment rights and lack historical precedent. The coalition is urging the high court to hear a case contesting the constitutionality of the D.C. laws.

“The Supreme Court has clearly ruled that the only exceptions to our strong Second Amendment rights must be based on indisputable history and tradition of freedom in America,” Paxton said in a statement. “There is no basis for the unconstitutional and dangerous restrictions forced on the gun rights of citizens living in our nation’s capital.”

The attorneys general contend that D.C.'s laws represent a significant overreach and conflict with established interpretations of the Second Amendment. The brief marks another chapter in ongoing legal battles over firearm regulations and the limits of state and municipal authority.

