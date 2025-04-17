Paxton files lawsuits against Dallas over gun restrictions at city-owned venues

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed two lawsuits against the City of Dallas, accusing the city of unlawfully banning licensed handgun carriers from bringing their firearms into the Music Hall at Fair Park and The Majestic Theatre.

Both venues are leased by the city’s Office of Cultural Affairs. Under Texas law, governmental entities are prohibited from restricting licensed handgun holders from carrying in most public places. Paxton claims Dallas has repeatedly violated this law and has even threatened to arrest citizens who attempted to carry handguns legally.

“The law is clear. Cities like Dallas have no authority to override state statutes that enable license holders to lawfully carry their handguns and protect themselves from potential threats,” Paxton said in a statement. “I will always do everything in my power to defend Texans’ gun rights from cities that would strip us of our legal rights.”

Paxton previously sued the City of Dallas in 2024 for similar restrictions placed on license holders during the Texas State Fair.