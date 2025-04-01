Paxton appeals ruling blocking Texas A&M drag show ban

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed an appeal following a federal judge’s decision to temporarily block the Texas A&M Board of Regents' ban on drag shows.

The policy, which the Texas A&M Queer Empowerment Council challenged, faced a legal setback when a judge granted a temporary injunction against it. Paxton’s appeal seeks to reinstate the ban, citing concerns over promoting what he describes as offensive and unlawful performances.

In addition to the Texas A&M case, Paxton is involved in two similar legal battles before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. One case involves defending restrictions on drag performances at West Texas A&M University, while the other concerns the Texas state law contested in The Woodlands Pride, Inc. v. Paxton.

“The Constitution does not require Texas’ colleges and universities to promote offensive, degrading, and lewd behavior,” Paxton said. He further emphasized that educational institutions should prioritize academic focus rather than endorsing ideological agendas.

The appeal now moves forward for review by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Click here for more information on the overturned ban order.

