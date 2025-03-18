Paxton announces more arrests in illegal abortion, unlicensed practice case

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the arrest of 29-year-old Jose Manuel Cendan Ley on March 17 for performing an unlawful abortion and practicing medicine without a license.

Ley, a medical assistant at Clinica Waller Latinoamericana in Waller, TX, is accused of aiding Maria Margarita Rojas in performing at least one illegal abortion. Paxton also announced the arrest of Rojas, who was charged with performing illegal abortions.

Ley, a Cuban national, entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 and was later granted parole under the Biden Administration's open border policies.

As part of the ongoing investigation, 54-year-old Rubildo Labanino Matos was arrested on March 8th upon his return to the U.S. from Cuba.

Matos, a nurse practitioner with a probationary license from the Board of Nursing, faces charges of conspiracy to practice medicine without a license.

The arrests followed an extensive investigation by Attorney General Paxton’s Law Enforcement Division, which is still ongoing.