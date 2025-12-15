Parents of Brianna Aguilera continue search for answers in daughter's death

The parents of Brianna Aguilera, the Texas A&M student who was found dead outside an Austin apartment complex following the Lone Star Showdown on Nov. 28, continue to search for answers in their daughters death.

In an interview with People.com, Stephanie Rodriguez, Aguilera's mother, called for a second autopsy in the case and for a new detective to be assigned to the investigation.

She is also renewing her call for the Texas Rangers to investigate.

The Austin Police Department says Aguilera died as the result of a suicide and found no evidence of foul play.

25 News reached out to the Texas Rangers and they tell us they have not received a request related to this case.

Results of the initial autopsy have not yet been released.

25 News has also reached out to the attorney representing the parents of Aguilera to ask if there has been a formal request made to the Texas Rangers to get involved.