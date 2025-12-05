BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The Texas A&M community is still grieving the loss of 19-year-old Brianna Aguilera after investigators ruled her death a suicide on Thursday.

Students and mental health experts say the impact reaches far beyond the investigation, serving as a stark reminder about the importance of mental health awareness.

Texas A&M community grieves student's death, experts urge mental health awareness

It's been nearly a week since Aguilera's death, but for many at A&M, the loss is still sinking in.

"When I first read about it and then saw that she went to the Bush school, it crushed me," said Valen Cepak, a Texas A&M student.

Police say they found Aguilera outside an Austin apartment building after she fell from a high floor. For days, there were more questions than answers until investigators confirmed on Thursday they found a suicide note and earlier comments about self-harm. Austin police ruled her death a suicide.

"For impact, I think this truly is a reminder that tomorrow is not promised," Cepak said.

The tragedy has prompted students to reflect on their relationships and mental health awareness.

"It definitely made me think about people in my life that I should reach out to and just say, hey man, are you OK? and check in on them," Cepak said.

Mental health counselor Vince Callahan says that while some warning signs can be clear, others are much harder to see.

"Some people, you can read the signs," Callahan said. "And then some people are just very impulsive. They are dealing with stuff internally, and they just will do something that erratic."

Callahan says changes in behavior — withdrawing, mood swings, or isolation — are among the biggest red flags.

"They're looking for somebody to pay attention to find out that, hey, I really am in a bad place," Callahan said.

He emphasizes the importance of community support and intervention when warning signs appear.

"When you start seeing things that are changing and have the, fortitude to approach them," Callahan said. "Number 1, are you OK? Number 2, is there anything I can do to help you? And just want you to know you're not alone. And if you need to reach out, I'm here for you. That's the biggest thing we could do."

The investigation is ongoing, but 15 ABC will provide updates when they become available.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is always available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or by clicking here.

