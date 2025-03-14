Operation Lone Star leads to $6.8 million cocaine seizure in Texas

TEXAS (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard continue collaborating with federal authorities to strengthen border security under the Trump administration, prevent the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas, and combat transnational criminal activity.

On Tuesday, the DPS Border Mounted Patrol Unit, in coordination with the U.S. Border Patrol Horse Unit, responded to a camera activation on a private ranch in Webb County.

Following a two-mile pursuit based on shoe tracks, authorities located and apprehended two individuals from Mexico hiding in the brush. U.S. Customs and Border Protection provided aerial assistance during the operation. Both individuals were referred to Border Patrol for processing.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency initiative has resulted in the apprehension of more than 531,600 migrants and over 51,300 criminal arrests, including 43,800 felony charges.

As part of efforts to combat the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 626 million lethal doses of fentanyl—an amount officials state is enough to pose a widespread threat across North America.