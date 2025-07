BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Officials in Belton are closely monitoring flood gauges along Nolan Creek and expect water levels to rise several feet within the hour.

While such increases occur multiple times a year and are typically not life-threatening, authorities have advised anglers and others near the creek to stay away from the banks and avoid entering the water as a safety precaution.

According to the Sheriff's office, the Creek was low and within 20 minutes rose drastically.