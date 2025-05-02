Measles outbreak in West Texas grows to 683 cases, 2 child deaths reported

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has confirmed 683 measles cases across the state since late January, with the majority occurring in West Texas. The update marks an increase of 20 cases since the last report on April 29.

Health officials say fewer than 10 of the current cases are actively infectious, based on the timing of rash onset, which is used to assess transmission risk.

DSHS reports 89 people have been hospitalized throughout the course of the outbreak. This total includes 23 additional hospitalizations recently confirmed from earlier cases as medical records continue to be reviewed.

Tragically, two school-aged children have died due to complications from measles. Both children were unvaccinated and had no known underlying health conditions, according to the agency.

The department urges Texans to ensure vaccinations are up to date, especially for children and those traveling to areas with ongoing transmission.

The outbreak marks one of the largest spikes in measles cases in Texas in recent years, and public health officials warn that numbers may continue to rise as more case records are processed.