Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announces progress on Texas legislation

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced progress on several key Texas bills, highlighting legislative efforts in a statement on Monday, March 31st, 2025. Last week was another industrious week in the Texas Senate. As the 89th legislative session passed the halfway point, the Senate steamroller chugged ahead, passing three more of the Senate’s top 40 priority bills over to the Texas House. The Senate has now passed 24 of our 40 priority bills and 133 important bills overall. Senate Bill 650, which requires the use of an age verification reader to prevent selling alcohol to minors, is a key bill to cut down on fatal car crashes involving teens who drink.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick The 24 priority bills passed so far:

Senate Bill 1 – Senate’s Budget for Texas

Senate Bill 2 – Providing School Choice

Senate Bill 3 – Banning THC in Texas

Senate Bill 4 – Increasing the Homestead Exemption to $140,000 ($150,000 for Seniors)

Senate Bill 5 – Combatting Dementia and Alzheimer’s – Establishing DPRIT (Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas)

Senate Bill 6 – Increasing Texas’ Electric Grid Reliability

Senate Bill 9 – Reforming Bail – Keeping Violent Criminals Off Our Streets

Senate Bill 10 – Placing the Ten Commandments in School

Senate Bill 11 – Protecting the Freedom to Pray in School

Senate Bill 12 – Establishing a Parental Bill of Rights in Public Education

Senate Bill 13 – Guarding Against Inappropriate Books in Public Schools

Senate Bill 14 – Texas DOGE – Improving Government Efficiency

Senate Bill 15 – Removing Barriers to Housing Affordability

Senate Bill 17 – Stopping Foreign Adversary Land Grabs

Senate Bill 18 – Stopping Drag Time Story Hour

Senate Bill 19 – Stopping Taxpayer Dollars for Lobbyists

Senate Bill 20 – Stopping AI-Generated Child Pornography

Senate Bill 21 – Establishing the Texas Bitcoin Reserve

Senate Bill 24 – Educating Texas Students on the Horrors of Communism

Senate Bill 25 – Making Texas Healthy Again

Senate Bill 26 – Increasing Teacher Pay

Senate Bill 28 – Banning Lottery Couriers

Senate Bill 35 – Competing for Quality Roads

Senate Bill 40 – Stopping Taxpayer-Funded Bail

