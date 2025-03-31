Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announces progress on Texas legislation

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced progress on several key Texas bills, highlighting legislative efforts in a statement on Monday, March 31st, 2025.
Last week was another industrious week in the Texas Senate. As the 89th legislative session passed the halfway point, the Senate steamroller chugged ahead, passing three more of the Senate’s top 40 priority bills over to the Texas House. The Senate has now passed 24 of our 40 priority bills and 133 important bills overall. Senate Bill 650, which requires the use of an age verification reader to prevent selling alcohol to minors, is a key bill to cut down on fatal car crashes involving teens who drink.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
The 24 priority bills passed so far:
- Senate Bill 1 – Senate’s Budget for Texas
- Senate Bill 2 – Providing School Choice
- Senate Bill 3 – Banning THC in Texas
- Senate Bill 4 – Increasing the Homestead Exemption to $140,000 ($150,000 for Seniors)
- Senate Bill 5 – Combatting Dementia and Alzheimer’s – Establishing DPRIT (Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas)
- Senate Bill 6 – Increasing Texas’ Electric Grid Reliability
- Senate Bill 9 – Reforming Bail – Keeping Violent Criminals Off Our Streets
- Senate Bill 10 – Placing the Ten Commandments in School
- Senate Bill 11 – Protecting the Freedom to Pray in School
- Senate Bill 12 – Establishing a Parental Bill of Rights in Public Education
- Senate Bill 13 – Guarding Against Inappropriate Books in Public Schools
- Senate Bill 14 – Texas DOGE – Improving Government Efficiency
- Senate Bill 15 – Removing Barriers to Housing Affordability
- Senate Bill 17 – Stopping Foreign Adversary Land Grabs
- Senate Bill 18 – Stopping Drag Time Story Hour
- Senate Bill 19 – Stopping Taxpayer Dollars for Lobbyists
- Senate Bill 20 – Stopping AI-Generated Child Pornography
- Senate Bill 21 – Establishing the Texas Bitcoin Reserve
- Senate Bill 24 – Educating Texas Students on the Horrors of Communism
- Senate Bill 25 – Making Texas Healthy Again
- Senate Bill 26 – Increasing Teacher Pay
- Senate Bill 28 – Banning Lottery Couriers
- Senate Bill 35 – Competing for Quality Roads
- Senate Bill 40 – Stopping Taxpayer-Funded Bail