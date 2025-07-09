Leander High School student among victims of deadly flooding

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LEANDER, Texas (KXXV) — Leander ISD is mourning the loss of Braxton Jarmon, an incoming sophomore and beloved member of the Glenn High School band, who was confirmed among the victims of the recent catastrophic flooding in Kerr County.

In a post shared to Facebook, the district confirmed Jarmon's death, calling him a cherished part of The Glenn Grizzly Band. School officials expressed their condolences to the teen’s family and classmates, noting the profound impact of the tragedy on the school community.

You can donate to Braxton's family here.

