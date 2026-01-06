Parents of Brianna Aguilera file wrongful death lawsuit, claim overserving at tailgate, served to a minor

HOUSTON, Texas (KXXV) — The Buzbee Law Firm and Gamez Law Firm are holding a joint press conference on Tuesday regarding the death investigation of Brianna Aguilera, a Texas A&M student that died following the Texas A&M and University of Texas game on Nov. 25, 2025.

Aguilera's parents will be at the press conference, and lead counsel Tony Buzbee will release information regarding the investigation surrounding Aguilera's death. The legal team and her parents will also comment and respond to the Austin Police Department's actions on the matter.

Buzbee announced that they've filed wrongful death lawsuits in Travis County for overserving Aguilera at a tailgate, as well as serving alcohol to a minor.

"By filing this lawsuit, not only will we hold accountable an entity or entities that were involved in overserving Brianna and other minors, but we will also be able to subpoena individuals and documents and video and data so we can continue our investigation," Buzbee said.

"The investigation remains open, despite the Austin Police Department’s previous comments to the contrary," Buzbee said in a press release ahead of the media conference. "We have expended substantial resources on this matter and will continue to do so until the family has the answers they deserve.”

You can watch the press conference here: