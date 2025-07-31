Lampasas County added to federal disaster declaration for Texas flooding

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Lampasas County was added to a federal disaster declaration for Texas flooding, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday.

There were a total of 10 Texas counties added to President Donald Trump's Major Disaster Declaration following recent flooding across the state, including Edwards, Guadalupe, Kimble, Lampasas, McCulloch, Menard, Real, Reeves, Schleicher, and Sutton. More counties could be added later, Gov. Abbott said.

Guadalupe, Kimble, McCulloch, and Menard counties are now also approved for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individual Assistance programs, and six counties, Edwards, Lampasas, Real, Reeves, Schleicher, and Sutton, are approved to be eligible for FEMA's Public Assistance Program.

“I thank President Trump for approving these 10 additional counties for critical disaster assistance. This approval will help Texas families and communities rebuild after the catastrophic floods that impacted so many Texans across our state. Workers and self-employed Texans in Guadalupe, Kimble, McCulloch, and Menard counties can also now apply to receive crucial Disaster Unemployment Assistance. Texas will continue to work closely with local and federal officials to ensure every affected community has the resources and support they need to heal and rebuild.” - Gov. Greg Abbott

A review of damage assessments in Guadalupe, Kimble, McCulloch, and Menard counties shows they exceed federal criteria for disaster assistance and may be eligible for federal programs, which provide financial assistance to assist with qualifying disaster-related expenses. Texans can apply for FEMA disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. Additional counties may be added as additional damage assessments are completed in impacted communities.

A review of damage assessments in Edwards, Lampasas, Real, Reeves, Schleicher, and Sutton counties shows they exceed federal criteria for FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, which includes assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. Additional counties may be added as updated information becomes available.