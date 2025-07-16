Lampasas County added to disaster declaration following July floods

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that he is adding Lampasas county, along with four other Central Texas counties, to the state disaster declaration following recent floods.

"Texas is working to quickly rebuild impacted communities and help Texas families recover," said Gov. Abbott said. "Today, I added five more counties to my disaster declaration to ensure these communities receive the necessary resources to rebuild and recover. Three additional counties have also been added to President Donald Trump's Major Disaster Declaration. I thank local, state, and federal responders and volunteers for their hard work and coordination to help restore communities across Texas."

The governor also announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved a request from the State of Texas to add three more counties impacted by recent flooding to Presidnet Donald Trump's Major Disaster Declaration: Coke, Concho and Williamson counties, which are now eligible for FEMA's Public Assistance program.