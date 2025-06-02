‘King of the Hill’ voice actor Jonathan Joss fatally shot in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXXV) — Jonathan Joss, the actor known for voicing John Redcorn on the animated series King of the Hill, was fatally shot Sunday evening in San Antonio, according to police, the Guardian reported Monday.

The San Antonio Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Dorsey Drive around 7 p.m. and found Joss, whose legal name was Jonathan Joss Gonzales, near the roadway with a gunshot wound. Life-saving efforts were attempted, but Joss, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Police arrested 56-year-old Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja at the scene. He has been charged with murder and booked into the Bexar County Jail.

Joss voiced John Redcorn — a New Age healer and masseur — on King of the Hill from seasons 2 through 13. The character was known for being referred to by his full name throughout the series.

A revival of King of the Hill is set to premiere on Hulu in August. In a preview clip released Friday, John Redcorn is featured driving his iconic tan Jeep.