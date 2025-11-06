Jacksonville police officer, K-9 shooter suspect found and arrested

A Jacksonville man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a police officer and police K-9, authorities announced Wednesday.

Bobby Dennis, 64, was taken into custody at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night after multiple law enforcement agencies assisted the Jacksonville Police Department in serving a search warrant at a property on County Road 3509 west of the city limits.

Police said Dennis was found in a wooded area and surrendered without incident. He was handcuffed using the injured officer’s restraints and transported to the Cherokee County Jail.

Dennis has been charged with the following:

Attempted Capital Murder - Peace Officer - First Degree Felony

Interference with Police Service Animal - State Jail Felony

Two counts of Obstruction or Retaliation - Third Degree Felony

The arrest followed several days of investigative efforts involving multiple agencies, including the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, Texas Parks and Wildlife Law Enforcement Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service, Kilgore Police Department, Bullard Police Department, Tyler Police Department, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and Jacksonville Fire and EMS.

Jacksonville Police Chief Steven Markasky expressed gratitude to the assisting agencies, commending their dedication, teamwork and support in resolving the case.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.