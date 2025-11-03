Texas police officer shot and wounded, manhunt underway for suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — A Jacksonville police officer was shot and wounded during a confrontation with a suspect Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Jacksonville Police Chief Steven Markasky said the incident occurred at about 4:41 p.m. Sunday, when the officer sustained a gunshot wound while on duty. The officer went into surgery, which was successful, at a Tyler hospital and is stable.

Now, a manhunt is underway to find the suspect, identified as Bobby Michael Dennis. He is armed with a rifle and should be considered armed and dangerous, Markasky said.

The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Dennis and Texas DPS has issued a statewide Blue Alert for Dennis.

Dennis was last seen wearing a black jacket and all black clothing. He was last seen at the 920 block of Benson Street in Jacksonville in a 2012 Gray GMC Sierra pickup truck, license plate TRW3919.

If You See the Suspect

Do not approach or attempt to detain.

Move to a safe location immediately.

Call 911 or Jacksonville Police.

Provide as much detail as possible — location, clothing, vehicle description.

A Crime Stoppers reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information should contact the Jacksonville Police Department or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

Due to the police presence and manhunt for Dennis, nearby Jacksonville ISD announced all campuses would be closed on Monday, Nov. 3 out of an abundance of caution. The school said a large area of several JISD facilities would be inaccessible and that the district has been in constant communication with law enforcement.