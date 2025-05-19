Houston nonprofit gifts $4M in vans to 66 families, including Bryan resident

HOUSTON, Texas (KXXV) — Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott, Houston Mayor John Whitmire, and U.S. Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta joined dozens of families Monday for a transformative event in Houston. At the event, 66 handicapped-accessible vans were donated to families of children with disabilities.

The record-setting distribution, led by Houston Children’s Charity through its Chariots for Children program, marks the largest in the nonprofit’s history—and is believed to be the only program of its kind at this scale nationwide.

Valued collectively at $4 million, the vans are specially equipped to provide safe and reliable transportation for children facing mobility challenges, enabling easier access to school, medical care, and community activities.

Dozens of families gathered as each van, adorned with a red bow, was presented during a ceremony attended by hundreds of supporters. Among the recipients was a family from Bryan, Texas, who now has access to essential transportation for the first time.