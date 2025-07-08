Hill, Bosque Counties send task force to aid Williamson County flood response

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — A multi-agency task force from Hill and Bosque counties has been deployed to assist in search and recovery operations in flood-ravaged Williamson County.

Hill County Sheriff Hunter Barnes announced the formation of the team, which was created in coordination with local officials in response to a request from Williamson County Sheriff Matthew Lindemann.

The request included support with manpower, equipment, drones, and communications.

The task force includes personnel from the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, Hill County Emergency Management, Covington Volunteer Fire Department, Bynum Volunteer Fire Department, Hillsboro Fire Department, and the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office.

Barnes also thanked Hill County Judge Shane Brassell, Hillsboro DPS Director Tony Cain, Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks, Covington VFD Chief Chris Lidster, and Bynum VFD Chief Kyle Radke for their roles in assembling the team.

"I want to personally thank these men for their service and willingness to go above and beyond at a moment’s notice," Barnes said.

