Governor Greg Abbott orders Texas Rangers to investigate East Plano Islamic Center

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the Texas Rangers to launch an investigation into the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC) and its affiliated entities for possible criminal activity.

"Texas upholds the rule of law, and those attempting to evade law enforcement must understand that justice will be served," Governor Abbott said. "For this reason, I have directed the Texas Rangers to thoroughly investigate the organization behind the proposed EPIC compound for potential legal violations. Texas will ensure that anyone connected to EPIC found breaking the law is held accountable."

The investigation will focus on determining whether any criminal laws have been violated. Upon completion, any charges will be referred to the appropriate prosecutorial authorities for further action.