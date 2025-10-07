Governor Greg Abbott directs Texas DPS to increase hemp enforcement

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to increase enforcement against vape and smoke shops that are not following state laws and regulations, he said in an announcement on Tuesday.

"Texas will protect children from dangerous hemp products. Today, I directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to increase surveillance and enforcement of any vape and smoke shop violating Texas law. Texas will prioritize protecting our children." - Gov. Greg Abbott

At Gov. Abbott's direction:



DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division (CID) will conduct targeted operations to identify vape and smoke shops of concern, then work with state, local, and federal partners for inspections to determine any legal violations.

DPS CID Special Agents will leverage findings from these inspections to conduct undercover operations to identify unlawful activity, as well as initiate further criminal investigations.

The DPS Crime Lab will conduct testing on any seized products from these investigations. CID Special Agents will follow up on the investigations to bring charges against employees and shop owners in violation of Texas law.

DPS will leverage all federal and local law enforcement partnerships to further these investigations.

This comes after Gov. Abbott's executive order issued last month directing the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, and DPS to take immediate action to protect Texas children from hemp-derived products, while following federal laws and protecting the liberties of responsible adults.