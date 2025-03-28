Governor Abbott highlights Texas' job growth, sets new records for employment and labor force

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Gov. Greg Abbott today praised Texas for once again leading the nation in job growth over the past 12 months, according to February 2025 employment data. The state also set new records for total jobs, the number of Texans employed, and the size of its labor force.

“Texas remains at the forefront of job creation because it is where the future is being shaped,” Abbott said. “Thanks to our pro-growth economic policies and an expanding, skilled workforce, Texas is a hub of innovation and a magnet for business investment across all sectors. With more Texans working than ever, the future is promising. We will continue to build on this momentum, seize new opportunities, and invest in a stronger, more prosperous Texas for years to come.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Texas records:



Texas reached a new high with the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at 15,770,300.

Texas reached a new high for Texans working, including self-employed, at 15,126,900.

Texas reached a new high for total nonfarm jobs at 14,254,200 after adding 20,100 jobs in February.

Texas added 182,300 nonfarm jobs from February 2024 to February 2025, the most in the nation.

On March 18th, 2025, Governor Greg Abbott praised Texas’s economic achievements and the distinctive business opportunities that have made the state a modern symbol of the American dream during a Nasdaq, Inc. luncheon in Dallas. The event also honored entrepreneur Ross Perot Jr. for his significant contributions to the state's thriving economy.