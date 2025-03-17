Governor Abbott celebrates Texas as the nation’s leader in job creation

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott has attributed the state’s economic success to its pro-business policies, workforce development initiatives, and strategic investments in infrastructure and education.

“Texas is the nation’s leader in job creation, adding more new jobs over the past year than any other state,” Governor Abbott said. “With a skilled and expanding workforce and a business-friendly environment, Texas continues to attract companies from across the country and worldwide. That’s why I launched the Governor’s Small Business Freedom Council in December and designated career training as an emergency priority this legislative session. We are building a stronger, more prosperous Texas by cutting regulatory red tape and investing in education, innovation, and infrastructure.”

According to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Texas has reached historic employment milestones, setting new records for its labor force, job growth, and total employment.

The state’s labor force surged to an all-time high of 15,750,800, reflecting Texas’ continued economic expansion. Additionally, the number of Texans working, including self-employed individuals, reached 15,103,300, marking another record.

Total nonfarm employment in Texas also hit a new peak at 14,236,400, following the addition of 27,900 jobs in January. Over the past year, the state has led the nation in job growth, adding 187,700 nonfarm jobs from January 2024 to January 2025.

