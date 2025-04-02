Watch Now
Governor Abbott announces $6.25 million in grants to support rural hospitals

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is awarding $6.25 million in grants to support rural hospitals.

“This funding will help qualifying hospitals continue serving Texans in rural communities,” said Abbott.

HHSC will distribute up to 25 Texas Rural Hospital Debt Reduction Grants of $250,000 each to improve financial stability. Eligible hospitals must apply by April 24.

“I thank Governor Abbott and state lawmakers for this funding,” Texas Health and Human Services Executive Commissioner Cecile Erwin Young said. “Rural hospitals are a crucial part of the health care system in Texas, and these grants will help them to continue serving their communities with the best care possible.”

