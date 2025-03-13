Governor Abbott activates state resources for wildfire threats across Texas

TEXAS (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday that he has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate additional state emergency response resources in preparation for critical wildfire risks expected across West Texas and ongoing elevated-to-critical fire conditions statewide this weekend.

“The State of Texas continues to monitor the increased wildfire threats affecting large portions of the state,” Abbott said. “Given the unpredictable nature of wildfires, I’ve instructed TDEM to ready additional resources to assist local communities with any wildfire outbreaks.”

The Texas A&M Forest Service reported that dry surface fuels, strong wind gusts, and low humidity will continue to fuel increased wildfire danger across nearly all of Texas.

Critical wildfire risk is expected in regions including the High Plains, South Plains, Permian Basin, Big Country, Texoma, Metroplex, and Hill Country. High winds may lead to large, wind-driven fires that are difficult to control.

The Texas A&M Forest Service monitors conditions for a potential Southern Plains Wildfire Outbreak under the current forecast.

The National Weather Service has also indicated that wildfire danger will remain elevated over the coming days.

The Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) is activated at Level II (Escalated Response). Over 750 state emergency responders and over 300 pieces of equipment from 16 state agencies have been mobilized to assist with the state's wildfire response.