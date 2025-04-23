Gov. Abbott to sign bill establishing Texas DOGE Office at state capitol

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott is set to host a bill signing ceremony on Wednesday, April 23, at the Texas Capitol to establish the Texas DOGE Office, a new agency created during the 89th regular legislative session.

Abbott will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dustin Burrows, Senator Phil King, and Representative Giovanni Capriglione—key legislative figures behind the bill’s passage.

Business leaders, including Jeff Burdett, Texas State Director of the National Federation of Independent Business, and Glenn Hamer, President and CEO of the Texas Association of Business, will also be in attendance.

The bill aims to highlight efforts around economic development, digital innovation, or another focus to be specified by the DOGE acronym once officially announced.

The office is expected to coordinate with both public and private sectors to advance Texas’ competitive edge in its designated area.

The signing ceremony will take place at the Texas Capitol in Austin, where Governor Abbott is expected to deliver remarks highlighting the significance of the new office for the state’s future growth and leadership.