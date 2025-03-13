Gov. Abbott reappoints 6 members to Texas School Safety Center Board

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed Nidia De La Cerda, Robert “Rob” McClelland, James Mosley, Noe E. Perez, Michael Slaughter, and Jill Tate to the Texas School Safety Center Board, with terms extending until Feb. 1, 2027.
The following have been reappointed:
- Nidia De La Cerda of Corpus Christi is an assistant principal for Tuloso-Midway Independent School District (ISD). She is a member of the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association and the Nueces County Veterans Service Office Volunteer Corps. De La Cerda received a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies from The University of Texas (UT) Rio Grande Valley and a Master of Arts in Bilingual Education from UT Permian Basin.
- Robert “Rob” McClelland of Dripping Springs is the director of Business Development at BPI Bauerle Partners Inc and a school board member of Dripping Springs ISD. He is also a board member for JC7 Foundation, a member of the Hays County Sheriff's Office Training Advisory Board, and a Deacon at Bannockburn Church.
- James Mosley of Borger is the judge of the 316th District Court. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the American Board of Trial Advocates and was appointed by the Texas Supreme Court as a commissioner of the Texas Children's Commission.
- Noe E. Perez of Laguna Vista is a social studies teacher for the Los Fresnos Consolidated ISD, where he teaches U.S. government at Los Fresnos High School. Perez received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from UT Pan American in Edinburg, a Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies with a major in History and minors in Government and Sociology from UT Brownsville.
- Michael Slaughter of Wylie is an assistant principal at Princeton High School and is an ordained minister. He is a member of the National Association of Secondary School Principals, Association of Texas Professional Educators, and the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals.
- Jill Tate of Colleyville is a community member of the Grapevine Colleyville ISD Parent Teacher Association, an ambassador for the nonprofit Patriot Paws, and a volunteer for the Grapevine Relief and Community Exchange program. Tate received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Real Estate from Baylor University.