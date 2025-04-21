Gov. Abbott honors legacy of Pope Francis following his death

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement Saturday honoring the life and legacy of Pope Francis following news of the pontiff’s death.

“Cecilia and I join more than one billion Catholics across the globe to honor the legacy of Pope Francis,” Abbott said. “Throughout his papacy, Pope Francis led with a quiet strength and a servant’s heart, reminding us of the value of human dignity. He was a bold and unwavering voice in defense of life, championing the unborn, the vulnerable, and the marginalized with conviction and compassion.”

The governor offered condolences to those mourning the pope’s passing and reflected on the influence of his teachings.

“Our hearts go out to all who join us in mourning his death and remembering the impact his teachings had upon their lives,” Abbott said. “Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.”

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope and the 266th leader of the Catholic Church, passed away at the age of 88.