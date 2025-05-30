Gov. Abbott applauds victory: 13-Year-Old Faizan Zaki of Allen wins 2025 National Spelling Bee

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Faizan Zaki, a 13-year-old from Allen, Texas, was crowned the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion Thursday night, after being the last contestant from the Lone Star state to reach the finals this year.

This was not the champs' first rodeo— Zaki, a seventh grader at Rice Middle School in Plano, was last year’s runner-up. This year, his enthusiasm and dedication sent him to victory on the national stage.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott celebrated the win on social media, writing:

"Sending a TEXAS-SIZED congratulations to Allen’s own Faizan Zaki! He brought home the gold in the National Spelling Bee last night. What an accomplishment—way to make Texas proud!"

Zaki’s journey to the top highlights not only his spelling prowess but also his commitment to learning. When not preparing for competitions, he enjoys speed-solving Rubik’s cubes, playing the viola, learning languages, and spending time with friends.