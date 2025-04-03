Frisco High School student charged with murder after fatal stabbing at track meet

FRISCO, Texas (KXXV) — Frisco police said one student was killed and another is in custody after a fight broke out Wednesday at the UIL District 11-5A Championship track meet.

The stabbing happened around 10 a.m. at the University Interscholastic League's (UIL) District 11-5A championship track meet, which was being held at the Frisco Independent School District's Kuykendall Stadium.

The victim who died was 17-year-old Austin Metcalf.

Metcalf's father stated that his son, Austin, did not know the student who attacked him. His twin brother, Hunter, was nearby during the incident and witnessed the stabbing. Hunter tried to stop the bleeding, but despite his efforts, Austin passed away in his brother’s arms.

Memorial High School will acknowledge Metcalf's death during school Thursday and offer support throughout the day, the district said.