Fayetteville teen earns college degree and high school diploma at 16

FAYETTE COUNTY — At just 16 years old, Reagan Moreau is preparing to graduate from both Fayetteville High School and the Blinn College District, earning an Associate of Arts in Liberal Arts and her high school diploma within days of each other.

Moreau will participate in Blinn’s commencement ceremony on May 7 and receive her high school diploma on May 9, completing three years of academic progress ahead of schedule through the college’s Dual Credit Program.

Offered in partnership with area school districts through the Alliance for College and Career Student Success (ACCSS), the program allows high school students to earn up to 60 hours of college credit.

Moreau began taking dual credit courses as a freshman and praised the support she received from Blinn faculty and Fayetteville ISD staff.

In addition to her academic success, Moreau is active in varsity basketball, FFA, 4-H, and numerous student organizations. She plans to attend Texas A&M University in the fall to study biochemistry, with the goal of pursuing a career in medicine. Her ultimate goal is to become an expeditionary surgeon, serving in remote and underserved areas worldwide.

“She’s a very driven young lady,” said Dr. Jeff Harvey, Superintendent of Fayetteville ISD. “Her determination, combined with the support from ACCSS, has given her a remarkable head start.”