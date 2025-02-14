Emergency preparedness in Texas as severe weather and wildfire risks loom

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott announced the activation of state emergency response resources Friday in anticipation of severe weather and wildfire threats expected this weekend and next week across Texas.

Here are the key points:



West Texas is facing critical wildfire dangers due to gusty winds and low humidity levels. Cold Weather Outlook: An impending arctic cold front is expected to bring sub-freezing temperatures and potential wintry weather mid to late next week.



The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has activated the following resources: