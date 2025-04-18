Emergency prep supplies eligible for tax break in Texas during state holiday

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — As the severe weather season nears, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is encouraging residents to take advantage of the upcoming Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday. The tax-free weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. on the designated date. Saturday, April 26, and ends at midnight Monday, April 28.

“While we can’t predict when the next fire, flood, tornado, or hurricane will strike, we can be prepared,” Hegar said. “This tax holiday is a great opportunity for Texans to save money while stocking up on essential supplies.”

The tax break, approved by the Texas Legislature in 2015, allows shoppers to buy qualifying emergency items without paying state and local sales taxes. The Comptroller’s office estimates Texans will save about $2.3 million during the holiday.

Eligible items include:



Flashlights, fuel containers, and household batteries priced under $75

Emergency ladders and hurricane shutters priced under $300

Portable generators priced under $3,000

There is no limit on the number of qualifying items that can be purchased.

Online purchases also qualify, but shoppers should factor in shipping and handling fees. If those added costs push the item’s total price over the exemption limit, sales tax will be applied.

Items not included in the tax holiday are:

