'Don’t mess with Texas Law Enforcement': Governor Abbott’s response after Austin protest

Ethan Swope/AP
A demonstrator waves an American and Mexican flag during a protest in Compton, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Immigration Raids Los Angeles
AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Anti-ICE protests have begun to take place across America as many are being detained, with many protesters saying the subjects are being "unlawfully" arrested.

In Central Texas, a protest took place at the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin, organized in solidarity with ongoing demonstrations in Los Angeles against immigration raids.

These protests took place on Monday, June 9.

Texas Department of Public Safety

The protests in Los Angeles, which began on Friday, June 6, escalated into violent and destructive confrontations. In response to the situation, the Texas Department of Public Safety issued a statement.

Eight arrests have been confirmed from the Austin protest.

Governor Greg Abbott addressed the matter on the social media platform X, stating, "Don’t mess with Texas law enforcement."

