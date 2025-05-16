Cruz, Cornyn unveil bill to expand disaster aid for Texas ranchers after wildfires

WASHINTON (KXXV) — Texas Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn introduced the Livestock Indemnity Program Enhancement Act Thursday, a bill aimed at bolstering federal disaster relief for cattle ranchers affected by severe weather events, including the 2023 wildfires in the Texas Panhandle.

The legislation directs the U.S. Department of Agriculture to create an additional payment category under the Livestock Indemnity Program to compensate ranchers for unborn livestock losses caused by the death of pregnant cattle during disasters.

“The Texas Panhandle is a cornerstone of our state’s agricultural economy,” said Cruz. “When I visited wildfire-ravaged areas last year, I promised ranchers I would fight for the support they need to recover. This bill ensures that the loss of unborn calves is recognized in federal disaster relief, helping ranchers rebuild and move forward.”

Cruz also credited Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas-13) for championing the measure in the House Agriculture Committee’s budget bill. Jackson is sponsoring the companion bill in the House.

According to the Texas Farm Bureau, last year’s wildfires killed more than 12,000 cattle and caused an estimated $27 million in losses. The current Livestock Indemnity Program does not account for the economic impact of losing unborn calves, a gap the new bill seeks to close.

“As one of the nation’s top agricultural producers, Texas must have the tools to bounce back from disasters like the wildfires that hit the Panhandle,” said Cornyn. “This legislation gives ranchers critical financial support to recover from devastating herd losses caused by unpredictable and extreme weather.”

“Those 12,000 cattle are just part of the story — many unborn calves were also lost and not counted,” Jackson said. “This bill delivers targeted support that our ranchers desperately need to restore operations and preserve the future of Texas cattle production.”

The bill has received support from the Texas Farm Bureau and reflects a broader push to strengthen the safety net for livestock producers facing worsening natural disasters.