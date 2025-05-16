Cornyn campaign criticizes Paxton for missing federal disclosure deadline

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s re-election campaign is spotlighting what it calls the “latest undeniable ethical failing” of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, after Paxton missed a federally mandated deadline to file his personal financial disclosure.

According to the Cornyn campaign, Paxton failed to submit the required disclosure form by the May 15, 2025, deadline—continuing what they describe as a pattern of “ignoring or violating laws and acting unethically.”

Paxton’s office has not issued a public comment regarding the missed deadline. Federal law requires certain officeholders and candidates to submit annual disclosures outlining their income, assets, and liabilities to maintain transparency and prevent conflicts of interest.