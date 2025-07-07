Camp Mystic: ‘Our hearts are broken’

Prev Next AP

Baileigh Sheffield

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Camp Mystic released a statement Monday morning. So far, 27 people have been reported dead from their campsite. Camp Mystic is grieving the loss of 27 campers and counselors following the catastrophic flooding on the Guadalupe River. Our hearts are broken alongside our families who are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. We are praying for them constantly. We have been in communication with local and state authorities who are tirelessly deploying extensive resources to search for our missing girls.

We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from the community, first responders, and officials at every level. We ask for your continued prayers, respect, and privacy for each of our families affected. May the Lord continue to wrap His presence around all of us. Camp Mystic

