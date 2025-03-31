Biden-era lawsuit targeting Georgia’s SB 202 officially dropped by DOJ

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — On Monday, March 31st, 2025, Attorney General Pamela Bondi directed the Department of Justice to withdraw its claims in In Re Georgia Senate Bill 202, a lawsuit from the Biden administration that alleged Georgia’s election law intentionally suppressed Black voter turnout.

“Contrary to the Biden administration’s false claims, Black voter participation increased under SB 202,” Bondi said. “Georgians deserve secure elections, not misleading accusations designed to divide us. This Department of Justice will protect every vote and uphold election integrity without political interference.”

Following the passage of SB 202, the Biden administration sued Georgia, claiming the law was designed to suppress Black voters, even referring to it as “Jim Crow 2.0.” The lawsuit and media coverage led to backlash, including Major League Baseball’s relocation of the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta—an economic loss estimated at over $100 million.

In reality, SB 202 introduced measures such as requiring a photo ID for all voting, strengthening absentee ballot procedures, and ensuring quicker reporting of election results—changes that coincided with record voter turnout, including among Black voters.

“The Department of Justice is ending this baseless case,” said Acting Associate Attorney General Chad Mizelle. “There is nothing discriminatory about protecting election integrity—claims of Jim Crow-style suppression are the real disservice.”

President Trump and Attorney General Bondi remain committed to preventing politically motivated litigation and ensuring fair elections for all Americans.

Instead of pursuing divisive lawsuits, the Department of Justice will focus on addressing real discrimination cases and promoting equal access to the ballot.