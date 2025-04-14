Attorney General Paxton expands EPIC City investigation with records requests to local officials

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Attorney General Ken Paxton has expanded his investigation into EPIC City—a real estate development affiliated with the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC)—by requesting documents from city officials in Plano, Richardson, Wylie, and Josephine.

The investigation stems from concerns over potential violations of Texas law. Paxton’s office is seeking communications between local officials and representatives of EPIC, EPIC City, and Community Capital Partners, LP, following claims by Yasir Qadhi, a figure involved with the project, that he had backing from local leaders.

The records requests are intended to clarify any connections between municipal authorities and the development effort.

“If any local official is supporting or communicating with a real estate development that is under investigation for potential violations of state law, then it’s imperative that we are made aware of exactly what’s being communicated,” Attorney General Paxton said.