AMBER Alert issued for missing 15-year-old Houston girl last seen in Dallas

HOUSTON, Texas (KXXV) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Roque, a Houston girl last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 20, in Dallas.

Roque is described as a white female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Authorities are searching for Mauricio Ramos, a white male with black hair, in connection with her disappearance.

Mauricio Ramos, 20, is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Sharolen Roque. He was with Roque when she was last seen.

The two may be traveling in a black Mazda.

Anyone with information is urged to contact local law enforcement immediately.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Sharolen Roque was last seen on the 2300 block of Hopper Road in North Harris County.