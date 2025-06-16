Alaska Dive Team weighs risks, costs of raising Maynard family boat

HOMER, Alaska (KXXV) — The Alaska Dive Search, Rescue and Recovery Team said it is open to raising the Maynard family’s boat, which remains submerged off the coast of Homer.

But the group said the effort would become costly, requiring some funding, careful planning, and alignment with the family's wishes.

The team, which specializes in underwater recoveries, has been asked many times whether the vessel will be recovered.

“Raising the boat would involve specialized equipment, limited dive times, and costly procedures,” the team said in a statement. “We can’t use our current donations, which are very low, because we still need to replace our ROV, complete our second vessel, and prepare for future missions.”

The team stated that it typically conducts lifts when requested by agencies such as the Department of Public Safety (DPS) or the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and only when recovery is deemed necessary.

The team believes the most crucial part of their mission was to recover human remains for their loved ones to get closure, and this has been done.