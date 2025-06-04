Abbott signs bill allocating $8.5 billion for Texas public schools, $4 billion for teacher raises

SALADO, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott held a bill signing Wednesday for legislation passed during the 89th regular legislative session that allocated a record $8.5 billion in new funding for public education and a historic $4 billion for teacher and staff pay raises.

Abbott was joined at the event by Senate Education Chairman Brandon Creighton, House Public Education Chairman Brad Buckley, Salado Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Novotny, Temple ISD teacher JoMeka Gray, and other educators and legislative leaders.