Abbott praises Texas House for passage of 'Universal School Choice Bill'

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday commended the Texas House of Representatives for passing Senate Bill 2, marking the first time a universal school choice bill has cleared both chambers of the Texas Legislature.

“For the first time in Texas history, our state has passed a universal school choice bill out of both chambers in the Texas Legislature,” Abbott said in a statement. “This is an extraordinary victory for the thousands of parents who have advocated for more choices when it comes to the education of their children.”

Abbott credited the work of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker Dustin Burrows, Sen. Brandon Creighton, and Rep. Brad Buckley for their roles in advancing the legislation.

“I applaud the legislators who took a stand with the overwhelming majority of Texans who support school choice,” Abbott said. “When it reaches my desk, I will swiftly sign this bill into law, creating the largest day-one school choice program in the nation and putting Texas on a pathway to becoming the best state in America for educating our kids.”

The bill allows about $10,000 in taxpayer funds per student each year for private school expenses.

Although the bill still faces additional steps before reaching Abbott’s desk, the 85-63 vote marked a significant milestone, the result of years of advocacy and the governor’s aggressive political push during the previous session.

President Donald Trump also praised Abbott for the passing of the bill.