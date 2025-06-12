Abbott: ‘Don’t mess with Texas’ as troops deployed for anti-ICE protests

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday the deployment of more than 2,000 Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and over 5,000 Texas National Guard soldiers across the state ahead of anti-ICE protests planned for the weekend.

Abbott said the move is intended to support local law enforcement and ensure public safety.

“Peaceful protests are part of the fabric of our nation, but Texas will not tolerate the lawlessness we have seen in Los Angeles,” Abbott said in a statement. “Anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Troopers, special agents, and Texas Rangers have been positioned across protest-prone areas. National Guard personnel are also strategically stationed to assist local response efforts.

The governor says law and order will be maintained statewide.

