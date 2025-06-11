Watch Now
NewsTexas News

Actions

Abbott deploys Texas National Guard ahead of protests

Greg Abbott
Eric Gay/AP
FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. Opponents of a sweeping Republican elections overhaul in Texas sued Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 going to court even before he had signed into law changes that would further tighten the state's already strict voting rules. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Greg Abbott
Posted

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the deployment of the Texas National Guard to several locations statewide to "ensure peace and order" ahead of planned protests this week, including one in San Antonio.

According to ABC, a statement from Abbott’s office confirmed the move, saying Guardsmen are prepared to "uphold law and order across our state."

Abbott’s remarks come as protests in Los Angeles over the Trump administration’s immigration policies have intensified, with some turning violent. In response, President Donald Trump has deployed both the National Guard and Marines to Southern California in recent days.

He said that the Texas National Guard will “use every tool and strategy available to assist law enforcement in maintaining order.”

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood