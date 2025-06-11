Abbott deploys Texas National Guard ahead of protests

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the deployment of the Texas National Guard to several locations statewide to "ensure peace and order" ahead of planned protests this week, including one in San Antonio.

According to ABC, a statement from Abbott’s office confirmed the move, saying Guardsmen are prepared to "uphold law and order across our state."

Abbott’s remarks come as protests in Los Angeles over the Trump administration’s immigration policies have intensified, with some turning violent. In response, President Donald Trump has deployed both the National Guard and Marines to Southern California in recent days.

He said that the Texas National Guard will “use every tool and strategy available to assist law enforcement in maintaining order.”