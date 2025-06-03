Abbott celebrates passage of conservative agenda in 89th legislative session

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday praised the successful passage of a broad slate of conservative, pro-growth legislation during the 89th Texas Legislative Session, saying the measures fulfill promises made in his 2025 State of the State address.

Abbott highlighted legislation passed in four key areas: education, public safety, infrastructure, and economic growth.

Education and Families

Under what Abbott labeled the Brighter Texas initiative, lawmakers approved what he described as the nation’s largest school choice program, $8.5 billion in additional funding for public schools, and $4 billion in teacher and staff raises. The Legislature also expanded career training, particularly in rural areas, with an additional $153 million in funding. Other measures included the passage of a Parent’s Bill of Rights, a ban on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in schools and universities, and legislation recognizing only two biological sexes.

Public Safety and Security

As part of the Safer Texas agenda, the state invested more than $3.35 billion in border security, restricted parole for human traffickers, and required counties with jails to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. Lawmakers also banned the sale of Texas land to foreign adversaries, created the Texas Cyber Command, and required schools to report sexual abuse and misconduct. Additional bills addressed internet safety for children, fire department support, and election integrity.

Infrastructure and Energy

In the More Powerful Texas category, Abbott announced a $20 billion investment in water infrastructure, the creation of the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Office, and $5 billion in new power generation funding. New policies aim to strengthen the electric grid and develop a nuclear energy workforce in the state.

Economic Growth

The More Prosperous Texas section of the legislative package included $10 billion in property tax relief, increased homestead exemptions for homeowners and vulnerable populations, and business tax reductions. Other measures focused on expanding job opportunities and increasing funding for programs supporting women and families.

Abbott is expected to begin signing the legislation into law in the coming days.