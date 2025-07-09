Abbott announces disaster unemployment help for flood-affected workers

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is now accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) following recent severe storms and flooding in Kerr County.

The assistance is available under a Major Disaster Declaration issued by President Donald Trump, allowing workers and self-employed individuals whose employment was disrupted by the disaster to apply for benefits.

Eligible individuals can apply for benefits online at Unemployment Benefit Services or by calling TWC at (800) 939-6631, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. The deadline to apply is Sept. 4, 2025. Applicants should specify that their claim is related to the Hill Country flooding.

DUA provides temporary financial assistance to individuals who are not eligible for regular unemployment benefits and who meet at least one of several disaster-related criteria, such as:



Being unable to work due to damage to their place of employment;

Suffering injury from the disaster that prevents them from working;

Becoming the primary support of a household due to the disaster;

Being unable to reach their job site due to disaster-related road closures or hazards.

Applicants must submit documentation verifying employment or self-employment at the time of the disaster within 21 days of filing. Failure to do so may result in discontinued payments and repayment obligations.

Other counties may be added to the disaster declaration as the Texas Division of Emergency Management reviews ongoing damage assessments submitted through the iSTAT damage survey. Impacted individuals are encouraged to report home or business damage at damage.tdem.texas.gov when it is safe to do so.

For more information about DUA eligibility, visit twc.texas.gov.

