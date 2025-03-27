30 years after Selena's death, killer Yolanda Saldívar up for parole review in Texas

The woman convicted of killing Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez will soon be eligible for parole, nearly 30 years after the singer’s death.

Yolanda Saldívar, 64, who was the manager of Selena’s clothing boutique, Selena Etc., and the founder and president of her fan club, shot and killed the 23-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer on March 31, 1995, at a Days Inn in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Currently serving a life sentence at the Patrick L. O’Daniel Unit in Gatesville, Saldívar’s parole petition is set for review by the parole board on Sunday, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice records.

In Texas, the parole division of the Department of Criminal Justice reviews inmates' cases six months before their initial parole eligibility date.

Notifications regarding the inmate's eligibility are sent to officials involved in the trial, as well as victims and their families.

An institutional parole officer from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles interviews the inmate and compiles a summary for the board. If the panel denies parole, they will specify the date of the inmate's next eligibility for review.

As Saldívar was convicted of first-degree murder, state law requires that, after a denial, her following parole review can take place anywhere from one to five years later.