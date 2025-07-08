2nd flood victim identified in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Authorities have identified the second flood victim recovered in Williamson County as 64-year-old Sherry Merlene Richardson of Liberty Hill, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday.

Search efforts continue for one person still missing following the devastating flooding. According to the Williamson County Office of Emergency Management, approximately 175 first responders from across the region — including teams from as far as Brownsville — began operations at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the Liberty Hill area.

Crews are focusing on clearing dense brush and vegetation using dozens of all-terrain vehicles, graders, boats, drones, and K9 units.

Officials are urging the public not to fly personal drones in the search area, as they interfere with emergency operations and pose a danger to public safety personnel.

"We are so grateful for the support from our cities and fellow counties to aid us in the search. We are also thankful for the outpouring of prayers and donations from the community for the flood victims. Williamson County is a strong and resilient community that helps one another. While we have a long road ahead, we are up to the task," said County Judge Steve Snell.

The devastating floods in central Texas have left families and communities in urgent need of support. Scripps News and the Scripps Howard Fund are partnering to provide critical relief to those impacted. Every dollar donated here will go directly to helping victims recover.

