2 Mexican nationals charged in human smuggling following high-speed pursuit in Texas

MCALLEN, Texas (KXXV) — Two Mexican nationals have been charged with conspiring to transport undocumented immigrants, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced on Monday, March 24th.

Jose Manuel Zamarripa-Torres, 38, and Daniel Flores-Hernandez, 19, are set to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Nadia S. Medrano.

According to the criminal complaint, on March 20, law enforcement observed a raft crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S. Zamarripa-Torres allegedly picked up five individuals from the raft in an SUV, including Flores-Hernandez, identified as the brush guide.

Authorities attempted a traffic stop, but Zamarripa-Torres fled, leading to a 6.1-mile pursuit. Despite the use of vehicle immobilization devices, he continued driving before crashing into a civilian vehicle, a power pole, and a fence.

Both defendants face up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

The Border Patrol led the investigation, with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Assistant U.S. Attorney Devin V. Walker is prosecuting the case.